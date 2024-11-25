Neena Gupta teaches daughter Masaba Gupta valuable lesson on "nari shakti"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Actor Neena Gupta who is now a proud grandmother has offered valuable advice to her daughter Masaba Gupta on motherhood, women strength and power.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a video in which she can be seen recalllng her experience of being a mother.

In the clip, Masaba is heard asking, "Mom, what is that one line that you keep telling me every time I cry for no reason?" To which Neena responds, "Ek baar jab tu paida hui thi, toh main toh akeli thi, mera sar fata jaa raha tha bahot dard tha. Aur mereko tumhe feed karana tha. Toh main doodh pila rahi thi aur meri aankhon se aansu beh rahe the, bahot dard ho raha tha. Hamari Hindi ki ek bahot famous poet hai, naanm nahi yaad aa raha. Unki ek line mujhe bahot yaad aati hai, jo tumko batayi. 'Nari teri yahi kahaani, aanchal mein hai doodh aur aankhon mein paani."(When you were born, I was having severe headache but I have to feed you so I was breastfeeding and and tears were coming out of my eyes, it was hurting a lot...)

While explaining the message, she said, "In a nutshell, it means the strength of a woman that no matter what difficulty she goes through, she is a nurturer. And she can do anything."

The caption along with the video reads, "Neenaji on Nari shakti"

On October 12, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post. Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra.

She shared the grand frame including all the family members from both sides on that very day.

Captioning the frame as "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus," Masaba re-defined modern relationships in a graceful way.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

