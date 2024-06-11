Neeru Bajwa on 'rockstar' Diljit Dosanjh: 'He has put us up there in the world'

Mumbai, June 11 Actress Neeru Bajwa got emotional and showered praise on her 'Jatt & Juliet 3' co-star Diljit Dosanjh, sharing how he has elevated the status of us (Punjabis) globally and contributed significantly to every generation, particularly the youth who have faced racism.

Neeru was present alongside Diljit and other cast members for the trailer launch of 'Jatt & Juliet 3'. She looked elegant in a satin Barbie pink crop top, matching trousers, and a blazer.

Reflecting on Diljit's proud representation of Punjab on the global stage, Neeru shared: "It's a wonderful feeling. Like every other Punjabi, I adore this man (Diljit), and I am immensely proud of him. The film is magical."

Referring to Diljit's recent show named 'Dil-luminati North America Tour', the 'Naughty Jatts' fame actress added: "Working with Diljit at this stage, seeing what he has done, and what he is doing for all of us, in the world he has put us up there. What he has done for every generation, kids who have faced racism... I went to his show, and what I felt there I can't tell you what feeling it was."

"Seeing him (Diljit) grow, I get emotional. You are our rockstar," added Neeru.

The movie stars Diljit as Fateh and Neeru as Pooja. It also features Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill, Mohini Toor, and Sukh Pindiala.

Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film is produced by Balvinder Singh, Dinesh Auluck, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

It is set to be released on June 28.

