Neeru Bajwa reveals she 'observed spy films to capture the character’s body language' in Tehran

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actress Neeru Bajwa revealed that she observed spy films to capture the body language of her character in "Tehran".

Reflecting on her process of preparing for her role, Bajwa shared that she did not rely on heavy rehearsals or method preparation but instead chose a more instinctive approach.

"I didn’t go through a structured preparation process,” Bajwa explained.

“I observed spy films to pick up on the body language, the physical movements, and the way such characters carry themselves," she revealed.

According to Bajwa, this observational method allowed her to adapt naturally on the set, adding authenticity to her performance.

She feels her character in "Tehran" came together in a way that felt organic.

Bajwa further credited the ambiance on the set and her co-star, John Abraham’s presence. “John was extremely kind and positive. He always made sure everyone was comfortable on set, and that atmosphere helped us all perform better,” she revealed.

Spilling her experience of working with John, she said: “John is a dream co-actor to work with, and it was such a seamless experience working with him. The intensity and authenticity that he brings to his portrayal are commendable. Having a good co-star helps you perform better, too, and that happened with me on ‘Tehran’ with John."

Revealing what made her say yes to the film, Bajwa said: “What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this”.

"Tehran is a story that doesn’t just entertain, it provokes thought, and I’m proud to be part of a film that’s bold, timely, and unapologetically real”, the Punjabi heartthrob added.

