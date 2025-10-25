Neeru Bajwa’s running on ‘coffee, chaos, cute outfits’ as she’s excited for ‘Madhaniyan’ release

Mumbai, Oct 25 Punjabi star Neeru Bajwa, who is excited for the release of her upcoming film titled ‘Madhaniyan’, shared a glimpse into her pre-release hustle, saying she’s running on “coffee, chaos and cute outfits”.

Neeru took to Instagram, where she shared a transformation reel on the track “Gustakhiyan” by The Landers, Davi Singh and Sync.

In the caption section, Neeru wrote: “Running on coffee, chaos, and cute outfits Madhaniyan in theatres Oct 31… 5 days to go #tooexcited.”

Directed by Nav Bajwa, “Madhaniyan” also stars Raj Dhaliwal and Poonam Dhillon. ‘Madhaniyan’ is reportedly based on the unusual marriage of not only between two people but of two different families and their values. The story shows that in our culture marriage is just not about two people rather it’s about the marriage of two families.

It is set reportedly against the vibrant backdrop of Punjabi culture,the film captures the essence of marriage as a union of families, emphasizing the emotional and cultural dynamics that come with it.

Neeru had earlier spoken about the song ‘Nai Jana’ from the upcoming film and said that it took her back to so many fond memories.

‘Nai Jana’ is a playful Punjabi folk track sung by Mannat Noor and with music composed by Money Aujla.

Talking about the song, Neeru had said: “‘Nai Jana’ took me back to so many memories of hearing this song at weddings while growing up. Performing it in Madhaniyan felt so authentic and fun, because this song is all about teasing, love, and laughter. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same joy we felt while filming it”.

Born in Canada, the 44-year-old actress started her career in TV shows in 2005 with “Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi”. She was then seen in the show “Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani” followed by “Jeet’ and then “Guns and Roses”

It was in 2013, when the actress featured in the multi-starrer Punjabi film “Saadi Love Story”, produced by Jimmy Sheirgill and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She then paired up with Diljit for the film “Jatt and Juliet 2”, which opened to record breaking numbers in Punjabi cinema.

Neeru debuted as a director in 2017 with the Punjabi film “Sargi”, which stars her sister Rubina Bajwa in the leading role alongside Jassi Gill and Babbal Rai. The actress then starred and produced “Beautiful Billo” in 2019. It was in June, when the third installment of her “Jatt and Juliet” franchise was released.

