Neeti Mohan announces new indie single ‘Mirza’ on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 18 Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, has announced her new independent single, ‘Mirza’. The song is set to hit the airwaves on November 19, 2025.

Talking about the song, Neeti said in a statement, “This birthday feels extra special because I’m celebrating it with my super fans .. fans who’ve given me endless love and strength. Instead of a big party, I chose an intimate listening session for my new song ‘Mirza’, where we could sit together, sing together, and share the emotions behind the music. Their energy and connection mean everything to me”.

Her fans will also get to witness this new energy live on November 22, where Neeti along with her sisters is set to deliver a spectacular performance. The show will feature her biggest hits along with the first glimpses of her independent release ‘Mirza’.

With an extraordinary catalogue of hits like ‘Ishq Wala Love’, ‘Jiya Re’, ‘Nainowale Ne’, ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, ‘Kheech Meri Photo’, ‘Saadi Gali’, ‘Nain Matakka’, and many more, Neeti Mohan stands tall as one of India’s most defining voices of the last decade.

Her journey includes powerful collaborations with the country’s biggest composers and filmmakers, A.R. Rahman, Pritam, Vishal–Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and iconic tracks across Bollywood’s most celebrated films. Through it all, Neeti has carved her own space as a woman who leads with artistry, discipline, consistency, and an unmistakable sonic identity that millions resonate with.

As Singer Neeti Mohan enters a new year, today becomes a moment to celebrate not just her birthday, but a journey defined by iconic music and unshakeable passion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor