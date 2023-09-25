Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya attend Virat-Anushka's Ganpati celebration at their residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya visited Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's residence to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati.

On Monday, Neeti took to Instagram and posted a picture of the couple posing with the hosts and their Ganpati idol at the latter's Mumbai residence.

A much-adored couple, Anushka and Virat never fail to impress with their fashion statements.

For the photocall with Neeti Mohan and her husband, Anushka wore a pastel Anarkali suit with a beautiful choker while Virat chose to don a yellow printed kurta paired with his geeky specs.

Neeti and Nihaar also give major couple goals with their fashion choices, with the former wearing an orange Anarkali suit with jhumkas and a bun while Nihaar opting for a blue kurta.

Taking to her social media handle, Neeti posted, "In the divine presence of Bappa and most beautiful couple inside out @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Ganpati Bappa Moreya @nihaarpandya."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxnXNdJsKiJ/

As Neeti shared the photo, netizens showered love on the couple with their comments.

Recently, Anushka and Virat welcomed Bappa home and shared several images from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Virat, meanwhile, had decent outings with the bat during India's victorious campaign in the Asia Cup.

While he fell cheaply in India's opening encounter against Pakistan in the group stage and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, he made up for his failures with his 47th ODI and 77th international century against the arch-rivals in the Super Four stage.

He aggregated 129 runs across three innings in the Asia Cup.

