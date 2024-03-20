Neeti Mohan paints vibrant picture for Holi with 'Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya’

Mumbai, March 20 Playback singer Neeti Mohan, who is known for songs like ‘Nainowale Ne’, ‘Sapna Jahan’ and ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, has lent her voice to the Holi song 'Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya’.

She has crooned the track in collaboration with Jaya Kishori.

The music video of the song showcases vibrant hues, capturing the essence of Holi in all its glory. The video features both Neeti Mohan and Jaya Kishori, weaving a heartwarming narrative that illustrates how the festival of colours brings people closer together.

Neeti Mohan said, "Holi holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to be a part of this beautiful rendition of 'Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya.' It's a joyous celebration of love, togetherness, and forgiveness, and I hope it resonates with audiences everywhere.”

Jaya Kishori shared: "Holi is a time to let go of past grievances and embrace the spirit of unity and camaraderie. 'Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re Rasiya' encapsulates the true essence of the festival, and I am excited to bring this track to audiences.”

The music for the song has been composed by Raj Aashoo with lyrics penned by Seepi Jha.

The song has been released under the label of T-Series, and is available on YouTube.

