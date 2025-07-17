Neetu Chandra appointed as Icon Face of Election Commission of Bihar

Mumbai, July 17 Actress Neetu Chandra, who has worked in films such as Garam Masala, Traffic Signal and No Means No among others, has been named as the Icon Face by the Election Commission of Bihar.

As per a statement, the appointment is a celebration of a citizen who has elevated Bihar’s identity on global, national, and cultural stages.

Her contribution to Bihar spans across cinema, sports, cultural heritage, and social impact, making her the most deserving and powerful choice to inspire millions during the election campaign.

Beyond the silver screen, she has brought immense pride to the state by representing India nine times in National Taekwondo Championships to become the first martial artist from Bihar to achieve this feat.

As a producer, Neetu Chandra created history once again by winning the National Award for her Maithili film ‘Mithila Makhaan’.

Through her production house Champaran Talkies, she has relentlessly worked for over 15 years to create employment, launch local talent, support women farmers, and uplift regional art and voices all rooted in Bihar.

Neetu made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2005 with Garam Masala in which she portrayed the role of Sweety, an air-hostess.

She also acted in Godavari, a Telugu film, in 2006. In 2007 she appeared in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Traffic Signal, which told the story of the lives and travails of people living around a fictitious traffic signal in Mumbai.

In 2008, she was seen in four films directed by names such as Dibakar Banerjee, Rahul Dholakia, Ashwini Dheer and Vikram. In 2010 she was seen in four Hindi films, Rann, Apartment, No Problem and Sadiyaan, and one Tamil film, Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai.

It was in 2011 Deswa, a Bhojpuri film which she produced and which was directed by her brother.

In 2013 she had completed filming for a Greek film Home Sweet Home, in which she plays an Indian girl. She had to learn Greek for the film and also dubbed herself. Later it was revealed that Home Sweet Home was the working title of the film and the film's actual name was Block 12 where she played an Indian goddess.

In 2021, she made her Hollywood film debut through a woman-centric martial arts film Never Back Down: Revolt which is the standalone sequel to Never Back Down: No Surrender and the fourth installment overall in the Never Back Down franchise.

