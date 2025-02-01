Neetu Chandra chuffed with the release of Bhojpuri film, ‘Kariyatthi’ on Waves OTT

Mumbai, Feb 1 Actress-producer Neetu Chandra is chuffed with the release of her Bhojpuri film, ‘Kariyatthi’ on Waves OTT platform. The actress said that the platform will help the film reach the rural areas, tier-two and tier-three cities across India.

The film is directed by the National Award-winning director Nitin Neera Chandra with the actress serves as the film's presenter and producer. The film stars National School of Drama graduate Annu Priya and Deepak Singh in lead roles.

Talking about the film, Neetu Chandra said in a statement, "I am thrilled to have ‘Kariyatth’i available on Waves OTT. The film’s availability on such a global platform also highlights my ongoing mission to promote films from Bihar and amplify their unique cultural significance. ‘Kariyatthi’ could have come on any platform, but it found its way to Waves, a platform that not only travels to urban areas but also reaches rural regions and tier-two and tier-three cities across India. The app carries such impactful stories far and wide, making it a perfect space for this film”.

‘Kariyatthi’ is based on a short story by Saroj Singh. It addresses critical societal issues, including skin color discrimination and female foeticide, while weaving a narrative centered on colorise and female foeticide.

Director Nitin Neera Chandra said, "With ‘Kariyatthi’, we aim to spark meaningful conversations through compelling storytelling. OTT platforms like Waves are perfect for showcasing stories that resonate deeply with audiences, urging them to reflect on critical social issues and their impact on society”.

This is Nitin’s fourth film after Deswa, Mithila Makhaan and Jackson Halt. While his last release Jackson Halt received acclaim for its gripping thriller narrative, Mithila Makhaan was honored with a national award for Best Maithili Language Film, further establishing their impressive cinematic legacy.

Waves OTT is the new streaming platform launched by Prasar Bharti, is rapidly gaining popularity for its diverse selection of Indian films and shows, including cult classics from all regions of the country.

