Neetu Chandra on boycotting Turkey: India should reject any nation that supports terrorism

Mumbai, May 19 Actress Neetu Chandra spoke about boycotting Turkey, urging India to reject any country that supports terrorism.

She emphasized that the nation must take a firm stand against countries backing terrorist activities to protect its security and values. Speaking out on the ongoing debate around boycotting Turkey, she emphasized that India must take a firm stand against nations backing terrorist activities to safeguard its security and values.

Neetu told IANS, “I believe terrorism can never be justified, anywhere in the world. It’s always the innocent who suffer. Any country that supports terrorism should be boycotted by India. We’ve already suffered so much. My only appeal is—think carefully before you take any step. Our battle should be fought with humanity in mind, but as humans, we must act responsibly. Be very aware of where your support is going and what it stands for.”

When asked whether the Indian film industry should take a stand on the situation in Turkey and Azerbaijan, Neetu explained that injustice anywhere casts a shadow far and wide — it’s impossible to address one wrong while ignoring others. According to her, everything is interconnected, and the effects of turmoil in one region inevitably ripple across the broader landscape.

Further, when quizzed about some celebrities remaining silent on Operation Sindoor, Neetu Chandra stated that she chose to speak up, emphasizing that if she doesn’t stand with her country, then who will? While respecting that everyone has their own choice, she firmly believes every citizen has a responsibility to support their nation—and she will always stand by hers.

The actress mentioned, “I spoke up. If I don’t stand with my country, then who will? Every citizen has a duty. I can’t speak for others—it’s their choice—but I will always stand for my country.”

