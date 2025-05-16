Neetu Chandra opens up on lack of support from men in the film industry

Mumbai, May 16 Actress Neetu Chandra has opened up about the lack of support she received from men in the film industry.

In a recent conversation, the actress revealed that despite her consistent efforts and talent, she was often met with doubt and questioned for not having an industry background. Instead of waiting for validation, she chose to build her journey step by step—gaining strength through theatre and creating her own opportunities when none came her way.

Neetu told IANS, “Generally, men haven’t supported me much. They’ve questioned how I would make it, saying I lacked a background. But I never let go of my own hand. I kept building myself step by step. Earlier, I feared not getting work. But after more than a decade of doing theatre, I don’t feel that fear anymore. If I don’t find something that resonates with me, I create opportunities for myself.”

Speaking about her experience of working in Bollywood, Chandra mentioned that she always wanted to do action films.

“Being a martial artist, Hollywood gave me my first opportunity, and I’m grateful. But my roots are in Bollywood. I debuted opposite Akshay Kumar and John Abraham at a very young age. I came to Mumbai when I was about fifteen or sixteen, going from studio to studio with my bag. My first break came through a Parker Pen advertisement directed by Mr. Priyadarshan, who launched me. I’ve always felt thankful to Bollywood—it gave me identity and courage. I’ve learned a lot from failures too. They’ve only made me stronger.”

The actress also reflected on a moment from a few years ago when she made an emotional appeal for more work. She revealed that the decision to speak up did help, and she stands by it with pride.

Chandra emphasized that seeking opportunities should never be looked down upon, regardless of one’s experience or standing. “There’s no shame in asking for work,” she said, adding that every artist has the right to approach people for roles they believe in.

“No matter what level you're at, it’s your right as an artist to approach people. I’ve worked with thirteen National Award-winning directors. I ask makers like Priyadarshan or Kumar Mangat for work because I admire their storytelling. Even if they don’t have a project for me right now, they know my dedication and quality. I’ve been getting good work, but meaningful roles take time. I recently returned to set after a break, and it reminded me how much I love this craft,” explained Neetu Chandra.

