Neetu Kapoor drops a glimpse of her 'Poshtic Ahaar'

Mumbai, June 12 Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor always remains on top of her Instagram game and never fails to treat the fans with sneak peeks from her life.

Most recently, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram account and dropped a picture of her 'Poshtic Ahaar' which comprised of till chutney, curd rice, galgal achar, veg beetroot tikki, mattar paneer, Kakdi and beetroot kanji.

Neetu dropped a photo of her healthy yet delicious meal on Instagram, along with the caption, "Poshtic Ahaar...till chutney - curd rice - galgal achar - veg beetroot tikki - mattar paneer - Kakdi.. beetroot kanji."

The 66-year-old diva is known to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

On the professional front, Neetu will next grace the screen with daughter Riddhima Kapoor in Ashish R Mohan's upcoming drama tentatively titled, "DKS". The project will also mark Riddhima's Bollywood debut.

Back on May 30, Riddhima announced that the shoot for this yet-to-be-titled film had been wrapped up.

Commemorating the occasion, the director of the movie penned a nostalgic note, showing his gratitude to the entire team for an incredible experience during the shoot.

Ashish wrote, "As we call "wrap" on our film, it feels like watching the last light of a powerful sunset - beautiful, a little bittersweet, and filled with memories of everything we've been through together."

Shedding light on the shooting experience, the filmmaker added, "Over the past 52 days, we faced it all - storms, hails, freezing colds, and even the looming fear of war. But like sunlight breaking through grey clouds, your spirit, courage, and dedication never waved."

Aside from Neetu and Riddhima, the drama will also see comedian Kapil Sharma in a crucial role, along with others.

Thanking the cast, Ashish penned, "To our incredible actors...thank you for showing up every day with honesty, focus, and heart. You brought life to every frame in a way that moved me more than I can say."

