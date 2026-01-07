Neetu Kapoor drops a heart melting throwback pic with the 'cutest' Riddhima Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Neetu Kapoor used social media to relive a fond memory with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor.

The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback photo of the adorable mother and daughter duo.

The photograph had Neetu lovingly holding little Riddhima in her arms. While the little one is flaunting her heart-melting smile at the camera, Neetu has her eyes fixed on her little bundle of joy.

The still included the text overlay, "The cutest @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial", followed by pink hearts and love-eyed emojis.

From time to time, Neetu enjoys sharing such precious family moments with the Instagram users.

In July last year, she posted an old photo of her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, with baby Riddhima. The pic showed Rishi Ji kissing Riddhima on the head, while Neetu sweetly adored the father and daughter duo.

Neetu simply captioned the post, “Rare and nostalgic".

In a more recent update, Riddhima revealed that she is thankful for stepping into 2026 with the two people she cherishes the most, her mother Neetu Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni.

Entering into the New Year with a heart full of gratitude, Riddhima shared a note on her Instagram that read, "As one year fades and another begins, I find myself exactly where I need to be — with the love that raised me and the love that stands beside me. Welcoming the new year with gratitude, grace, and family at the heart of it all! Happy New year to you— Wishing you and yours a year of peace, love, and beautiful moments ahead #newyear #2026."

During the New Year celebration, Riddhima entertained everyone with her rendition of the old Bollywood banger "Aap Jaisa Koi".

Riddhima sang her heart out while everyone else clapped for her in the video shared by her on social media.

