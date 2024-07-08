Neetu Kapoor enjoys 66th birthday in Swiss Alps with daughter Riddhima Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 66th birthday on vacation in the Swiss mountains in the company of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, son-in-law and granddaughter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Riddhima dropped a video, where her mum Neetu can be seen celebrating as her family sings to her. In the clip the veteran actress is also seen enjoying a special dessert.

Apart from the video, Riddhima also added a picture with a caption that read, "Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday my mommykins."

Another picture shows three generations of Kapoor women: Neetu, Riddhima, and Riddhima's daughter Samaira.

Neetu Kapoor started her acting career at the age of eight. She became well-known for her roles in movies like 'Do Dooni Chaar,' and 'Do Kaliyan.' She acted in about 70 to 80 films between the ages of 5 and 21.

In 1980, she married her co-star Rishi Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia.

They have two children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Neetu took a break from acting to focus on her family, saying that Rishi was very possessive and wanted her to be with him all the time.

Neetu returned to acting last year with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor.

