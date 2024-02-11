Neetu Kapoor reacts to edited pic of Rishi Kapoor with granddaughter Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 : An edited adorable photo featuring late actor Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Raha Kapoor has gone viral.

The late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories and reacted to the adorable picture. She wrote, "I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too."

In the edited picture, Rishi can be seen holding Raha in his arms and giving smile to her. Rishi wore a blue T-shirt, while Raha wore a printed white dress and a tiara.

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "This is such a great edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you."

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor Award (Male) for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Ranbir expressed his gratitude to his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you...the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting," he said.

Ranbir also gave a cute shout to his daughter Raha, who was born to him and Alia Bhatt in November 2022.

"And last but not least my daughter Raha...naughty....you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal ..and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play... I can't wait to experience every adventure with you...I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen...see you at the movies," he signed off.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020 at the age of 67. He was suffering from leukaemia.

Back in the 70s and 80s, Rishi and Neetu starred in several hits together, like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Besharam' and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

