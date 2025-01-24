Neetu Kapoor reveals secret to glowing skin in her 60s

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Neetu Kapoor, known for her age-defying looks, recently shared a glimpse into her daily routine that helps her maintain a glowing complexion well into her 60s.

The actress posted a photo on social media, showcasing her post-lunch ritual, which she believes plays a significant role in her radiant skin.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu shared a glass of beetroot-carrot kanji, a popular health drink packed with nutrients. In a follow-up post, she indulged in the age-old combination of ghee and gud (clarified butter and jaggery), both known for their numerous health benefits. To top it off, she sipped on a cup of homemade digestive tea, a natural remedy that aids digestion and helps maintain overall wellness. The text on the image read, “Ghee with gud and homemade digestive tea after lunch.”

A few days ago, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress posted a series of nostalgic pictures with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on their anniversary. In one of the photos, Rishi and Neetu were seen sharing a joyful moment dancing together. She later shared a travel photo with the caption, "Memories one carries on but never ever forgets!!"

For those unfamiliar, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

On the work front, Neetu was most recently seen in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' on Netflix, where her daughter, Riddhima, made her screen debut. In the show, the veteran actress candidly discussed the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Rishi, and shared how she navigated that difficult period in her life.

Neetu Kapoor is widely known for her roles in iconic films such as "Kabhi Kabhie," "Dharam Veer," "Amar Akbar Anthony," "Parvarish," "Kala Patthar," "Yaarana," and "Ek Aur Ek Gyarah."

She was last seen in the film "Jugjugg Jeeyo" in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor