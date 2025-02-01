Neetu Kapoor savors the taste of millet khichdi

Mumbai, Feb 1 Yesteryear diva Neetu Kapoor believes in eating clean. Proving the same, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actress took to the stories section of her official Instagram and shared a video of her healthy yet delicious meal.

The clip features a bowl full of millet khichdi, along with some other delicacies including Gajar Gobhi Shalgam ka Achar. "Thank you so much for this delish Barnyard (sanwa) millet kichdi", Neetu Kapoor captioned her post.

Just a couple of days back, Neetu Kapoor shared her daily routine that helps her maintain glowing skin well into her 60s. Posting a photo of her post-lunch ritual on her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a glass of beetroot-carrot kanji on the app. It might be interesting to know that Kanji is a popular health drink, full of nutritional value.

In the post following this, Neetu Singh was seen enjoying a combination of ghee and gud (clarified butter and jaggery). Both of these ingredients are known for their numerous health benefits.

Last but not least, Neetu Singh revealed a cup of homemade digestive tea, a natural remedy to aid digestion. “Ghee with gud and homemade digestive tea after lunch", she wrote along with the post.

Before that, Neetu Kapoor used social media to post a series of nostalgic pictures with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on their anniversary.

One of the photographs featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor enjoying a joyful moment dancing together.

Up next was a still from the couple's travel diaries with the caption, "Memories one carries on but never ever forgets !!"

She also dropped a throwback picture of the couple where Rishi Kapoor can be seen giving a peck on the cheek to wife Neetu Kapoor. The last photo was of the couple twinning in blue as they enjoyed some fresh coconut water.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

