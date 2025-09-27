Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘incredible son’ Bharat Sahni on birthday

Mumbai, Sep 27 On her son-in-law Bharat Sahni’s birthday on Saturday, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wished him and called him her ”most loving incredible son.”

Neetu took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a picture posing with Bharat, who is the husband of her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy happy to my most loving incredible son love and blessings.”

Riddhima and Bharat got married in 2006. The two have a daughter named Samara.

On September 15, Neetu had penned an endearing post as her daughter turned 45. Sharing a happy picture of herself, smiling ear to ear, Riddhima captioned the picture, “Every year of your life tells a beautiful story—chapter 45 is ready to shine. #letsdothis #45andlovingit #birthdayshenanigans.

Neetu met her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the sets of “Kabhie Kabhie” and got married in 1980. She welcomed her daughter Riddhima on September 15, 1980 and her son Ranbir Kapoor on September 28, 1982.

Neetu is known for appearing in Hindi films throughout the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. In 2012, she was inducted into the Walk of the Stars, an entertainment hall of fame at Bandra in Mumbai.

She made her debut in the swashbuckler film Suraj in 1966. She was then seen in films such as Rickshawala, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Parvarish, Jaani Dushman, Kaala Patthar and Yaarana.

She went on a hiatus after appearing in the thriller film Ganga Meri Maa in 1983 and made her acting comeback with a minor role in the romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal three decades later. Her latest work is Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In other news, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Kapil Sharma’s next, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla. The film also stars Riddhima Kapoor. It is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is tentatively titled, "DKS".

Earlier this month, Neetu remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his 73rd birth anniversary and said that he will “always remain in our hearts.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor