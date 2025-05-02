Neha Bhasin opens up about her journey to heal from medication, hormones, and past trauma

Mumbai, May 2 Singer Neha Bhasin has candidly shared her deeply personal journey of healing, revealing that she spent five months detoxifying her body from medications, hormonal imbalances, and emotional trauma.

On Friday, Bhasin shared a series of her photos alongside a lengthy note wherein she shared her journey of healing—one that involved not only rebuilding her physical health but also reshaping her mental and emotional well-being. Neha spoke about battling the invisible weight of trauma, societal pressure, betrayal, and emotional wounds that had left a lasting imprint on her subconscious. These internal struggles, she explained, had manifested physically in the form of illness and imbalance, affecting both her body and her state of mind.

The ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ singer wrote, “You can see the body I rebuilt but you cannot see my Mind. Because I rebuilt both my mind and body and rekindled my spirit to Believe. I taught my cells to fight disease of mind, body and society. The world thrives on lack Lustre and those who dare to dream get stuck in bad environment of those they trusted who never wanted your goodwill but wanted to turn you like them. But that's the past. Your mind stores limbic Fears, traumas, betrayal and all things that caused you harm and your body follows. These turn into disorders, diseases, depression, anxiety, panic, inflammation and even criticical diseases. I was diseased too.”

“My sub conscious was diseased. For 5 months i fought hard to detoxify my body of medicines, hormones, trauma , past and everything that I didn't need to hold onto. My mind resisted, my mind played tricks, it replayed all my fears, gripped me on fancy streets while I was arrested in anxiety but I faced it all. Untill they gave up on me. I married my ghosts and made love to them. To be continued..," she added.

Work-wise, Neha Bhasin is best known for her tracks like, ‘Jag Ghoomeya,’ ‘Heeriye,’ ‘Din Shagna,’ ‘Swag Se Swagat’ and ‘Laung Gawacha' among others.

