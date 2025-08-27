Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Jet Off to Rome for Birthday Celebrations , Calls It Their First Honeymoon After 8 Years of Marriage!

Neha Dhupia is bringing in her birthday with grandeur and romance, as she jets off to Rome and Florence with Angad Bedi. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are making this trip even more special by calling it their “first honeymoon” after eight years of marriage.

Despite being one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, Neha and Angad never really got the chance to go on an official honeymoon post their wedding. Between professional commitments and raising their two beautiful children, their schedules never allowed a proper getaway. But this year, Neha decided to make her birthday extra memorable by choosing Florence, her favorite holiday destination, for a celebration filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.

Speaking about the getaway, Neha shared, “We’ve gone official on our first honeymoon with Angad after 8 years of marriage. For this birthday, I’m manifesting good health, success, and precious family time. Career-wise, I’m looking forward to the coming year, which is going to be a busy one.”

Known for her candid personality, Neha never shies away from speaking her heart, and this celebration truly reflects her mantra of living life to the fullest. With Florence’s timeless charm as their backdrop, the couple is spending quality time together while indulging in the beauty, history, and romance of the city.

With love in the air and places like Rome and Florence as the stage, Neha Dhupia’s birthday this year promises to be as iconic and heartfelt as the actress herself.