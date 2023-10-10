Neha Dhupia announces project on mental health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : On World Mental Health Day, actor Neha Dhupia announced her new project.

Interestingly, the project is centred around mental health.

Sharing more details about it, Neha in a statement said, "At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour."

The untitled project promises to be a compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected, read a statement.

Neha will also be seen in a project with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. Meanwhile, Neha was recently seen with an audio series 'Social Distancing' along with her husband Angad Bedi which was penned by Chetan Bhagat.

