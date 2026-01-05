Neha Dhupia feels ‘renewed, recharged and ready’ as she steps into 2026

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Neha Dhupia is welcoming 2026 on a positive and mindful note, saying she feels “renewed, recharged and ready” for the year ahead.

Neha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her beach holiday with her husband Angad Bedi, children, family and friends. In the images, the actress has also given a glimpse into what all she gorged on her getaway.

Neha shared a fresh picture of herself along with a reflective caption that summed up her current state of mind.

“Refreshed… renewed… recharged… n ready for you #2026,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #BeKind (sic).”

Before going on her New Year holiday, Neha on December 28 shared that she got a chance to get back on the stage after almost 8 years. She loved returning to dancing for the first time after becoming a mother to two kids.

She wrote: "One off the check list in #2025 after almost 8 long years … danced my heart out , performed on stage , back to the naach gaana with my favourite set of dancers … first time after becoming a mama twice …. Uff the joys and perks of being in the entertainment industry … just when you think it’s all over , that’s when that phone rings all over again!!! (sic)"

On the work front, she was recently seen in the series ‘Single Papa’ on Netflix. The show also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Prajakta Koli, Neha Dhupia and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

She was also seen in the show The Perfect Family. The series highlights the mental health stigma prevailing in almost every Indian household. The show has been lauded for its sensitive storytelling and powerful performances.

The Perfect Family, along with Gulshan Devaiah, also stars Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Girija Oak and has been produced by Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Rai and directed by Sachin Pathak.

