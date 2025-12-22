Neha Dhupia gets emotional as her 'baby girl' became a flower girl for the first time at a wedding

Mumbai Dec 22 Actress Neha Dhupia was recently seen turning emotional as her 7-year-old daughter, Mehr, became a 'flower girl' at a wedding.

The actress shared a video of the same on her social media account. She wrote, “Our baby girl became a flower girl for the first time, and hearts were full …. @mehrdhupiabedi Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, our gorgeous bride. @sukhmanigambhir @siddharthasingh05. Many congratulations to our favourite girls, @gurleengambhir and @preeti.gambhir. I love you so much ma pa @babsdhupia @pdhupia.”

The video shows Neha and husband Angad Bedi decked up in traditional attires and looking stunning. Their daughter Mehr, dressed in a beautiful dress, with her hairdo neatly done, looked cute as a button.

She was seen walking behind the bride towards the mandap, holding a bunch of flowers in her tiny hands.

Neha, who saw her daughter walk with the bride towards the mandap, was seen getting emotional as Angad consoled her.

Neha has always spoken of her close bond with her children. On account of Mehr’s birthday in November, her doting mother had shared a beautiful post on her social media account to wish her little girl well.

The actress revealed that the number 7 never felt so lucky to her. Neha wrote on her social media account, "The number 7 never felt as lucky (four-leaf clover emoji) as it feels today … My heart is full; I’m all choked up as I write this … Words fall short; they really do!!!! We love you so much, our Mehrunissa …(sic)."

Showering blessings on her little bundle of joy, the actress further added, "Stay curious, calm, creative, collected … just the way you are … Happy 7th birthday, our doll … Waheguru MEHR Karen … (red heart emojis) @mehrdhupiabedi." Neha had also shared some unseen, precious moments of Meher with the netizens.

For the uninitiated, Neha got married to actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony on 10 May 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mehr, on 18 November 2018. On 3 October 2021, they became parents for the second time to a baby boy, Guriq.

