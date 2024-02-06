Neha Dhupia gives a glimpse of her "midnight" birthday wish for her 'love' Angad Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : It's actor Angad Bedi's birthday on Tuesday and his wife Neha Dhupia left no stone unturned to make the former feel special on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared an adorable video of her wishing Angad at midnight.

Neha slyly made the video in which she could be seen approaching Angad with a "happy birthday" sign and singing the birthday song. Angad remained peacefully asleep with his daughter Meher by his side.

"The mandatory midnight wish ... I love you soooo much that I did nt wake up !!!! Happy birthday my love , my life , my world @angadbedi ...., Also our mehrunissa is (red heart emojis)," she captioned the post.

This sweet birthday wish left netizens in awe.

"Aww so cute," a social media user commented.

"Hahah adorable," another one wrote.

In another Instagram post, Neha dropped her mushy pictures with Angad.

One of the images shows Angad and Neha locking lips.

"Happy birthday my soul mate , my roommate and my 'cheque- mate' (red heart emojis) I love you so damn much," Neha captioned the post.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad was recently seen in R. Balki's sports drama 'Ghoomer', alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. He was also a part of 'Hi Nanna', starring Mrunal Thakur and Nani in the lead roles.

Neha, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

