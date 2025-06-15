Neha Dhupia honours the memory of late father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi, calls Angad Bedi the ‘best daddy ever’

Mumbai, June 15 On the occasion of Father’s Day today, actress Neha Dhupia took a moment to celebrate the three most important father figures in her life.

The actress honored the memory of her late father-in-law, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, and shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. Alongside that, she also penned sweet notes for her father Pradip Singh Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, calling him the “best daddy ever.”

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, Neha shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating the pillars of fatherhood in her life. She wrote, “Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms …. #happyfathersday We love you pa i am nothing without you and your love … @pdhupia We love you Angad …. To the best daddy there ever can and will be …. @angadbedi We love you , miss you and think of you every day dad.”

The actress posted a series of touching photos featuring her husband Angad Bedi with their children, Mehr and Guriq, capturing candid moments of love and joy. She also included a precious memory of Angad with his late father, Bishan Singh Bedi, alongside warm pictures of herself with her own father and father-in-law. One of the heartwarming images show little Mehr sitting with her late grandfather.

Back in January, Neha Dhupia paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father-in-law, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi, during the India vs Australia match by wearing his iconic cricket sweater. The actress attended the game proudly donning his iconic white Test cricket sweater, gifted at her wedding. She was accompanied at the match by her husband, Angad Bedi.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, Dhupia wrote, “Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth…I remember so clearly when dad asked what would you like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me so here it is, along with his strength, resilience, integrity and generosity and i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person with Angad Bedi.”

Bishan Singh Bedi, the former captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the country’s most celebrated left-arm spinners, passed away at the age of 77 on October 23, 2023.

