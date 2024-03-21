Neha Dhupia: Life without a filter is quite refreshing, cathartic and honest

Mumbai, March 21 Actress Neha Dhupia labels life without filters as refreshing, cathartic, funny, endearing and honest but she says it should not be at the expense of hurting anyone.

Neha talked to IANS about how she feels if there was no filter in real life, she said: “I feel like life without a filter is actually quite refreshing. It’s cathartic, funny, endearing, honest but as long as all of these things are not at the expense of hurting anyone it’s great.”

“If you are doing it for yourself and you feel better and you go to bed relaxed, that's the most important thing. But I don't think any of these emotions need to come with offending anyone,” added the actress, who hosts the chat show ‘No Filter Neha’.

The actress added: “So, at your own levels having your own filters is actually therapeutic.”

On the work front, Neha will soon be seen in the upcoming web series christened 'Therapy Sherapy', focussing on mental health.

The actress will be sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah.

