Neha Dhupia on ‘Perfect Family’: Loved how it talks about therapy without making it heavy

Mumbai, Nov 20 The makers of “Perfect Family”, which marks Pankaj Tripathi’s debut as a producer, unveiled the upcoming show’s trailer on Thursday and its lead actress Neha Dhupia loves how it talks about therapy without making it heavy.

Neha said in a statement: "When I first heard the script of Perfect Family, I instantly connected with how honest, funny and relatable it was. Families can be messy, emotional, dramatic and that’s exactly what makes them beautiful.”

“What I loved most is how the show talks about therapy without making it heavy; instead, it talks about normalising therapy. Working with this cast was an absolute joy, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet this perfectly imperfect family," she added.

The trailer of Perfect Family offers viewers a first look into a quirky, chaotic, and utterly relatable Punjabi household. The eight-episode dramedy also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Girija Oak and Girija Oak Godbole in lead roles.

Speaking about the series, Gulshan shared: “Perfect Family is the kind of story that feels both entertaining and necessary. As Indians, we hardly ever talk openly about mental health, especially within the family. This show approaches that discomfort with a lot of heart and humour.”

He added that playing a character who is trying to hold his family together while navigating therapy sessions was both “fun and deeply meaningful.”

“I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in every character and hopefully take away something genuine while enjoying a good laugh," Gulshan said.

The series mixes heartfelt family moments with laugh-out-loud humour while addressing deeper themes surrounding mental health and therapy within Indian families.

“Perfect Family” follows the hilarious journey of a not-so-perfect Punjabi family compelled to attend therapy after an unexpected incident involving their young granddaughter. What unfolds is a rollercoaster of emotions, misunderstandings, and ultimately, heartwarming realisations.

Perfect Family premieres on November 27 on JAR Series’ YouTube channel.

