Neha Dhupia pays tribute to father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi as she dons his cricket sweater during Ind vs AUS match

Sydney [Australia], January 3 : Actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are currently in Australia where they are also managing to catch some live action between Team India and Australia during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Making her experience of watching the test match at a stadium extra special, Neha honoured her late father-in-law and veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi with an emotional gesture.

She wore his iconic Test cricket sweater, a cherished gift he gave her at her wedding.

In an Instagram note, Neha wrote, "Wearing this sweater has a different kind of warmth...I remember so clearly when dad asked what would u like as a wedding present i asked him for his test cricket sweater and how it would be the most special gift for me ... so here it is , along with his strength , resilience , integrity and generosity i also feel a sense of honour donning this while watching my first test in person ... with my @angadbedi We miss you everyday dad."

Neha's post garnered loads of comments and likes.

Reacting to it, former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter Saba commented, "Precious gift of all I miss bishan uncle n Abba loads. They're watching over us... and def discussing these matches!! "

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23, 2023 at the age of 77. The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India's inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. Bedi also went on to captain India in 22 Tests and played India's first-ever ODI against East Africa in 1975 where he bowled 12 overs, eight maidens, gave away six runs and picked one wicket. Bedi is widely considered the game's greatest left-arm spinner.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

