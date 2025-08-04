Neha Dhupia, Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Sonali Sehgall Join Forces for World Breastfeeding Week 2025

Actor, producer and advocate for maternal rights, Neha Dhupia, is set to amplify her much-lauded initiative Freedom to Feed for World Breastfeeding Week 2025, with a fresh round of candid, powerful conversations and new voices joining the movement.

Launched in 2019, Freedom to Feed was born from Neha’s personal journey into motherhood and her desire to normalize public breastfeeding without stigma, shame, or judgement. The platform has since evolved into a collective of shared experiences, honest dialogue, and solidarity among mothers and caregivers.

This year, Neha will be engaging in meaningful digital conversations with celebrated actors Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Sonali Sehgall, diving deep into themes of body autonomy, societal pressures, and the emotional landscape of motherhood. These conversations will be shared via her social media channels throughout the week.

Over the years, Freedom to Feed has garnered support from some of the most respected names in entertainment including Bipasha Basu, Freida Pinto, Soha Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza, who have all spoken out in support of a more open, understanding dialogue around breastfeeding and maternal health.

Speaking about reigniting the campaign, Neha Dhupia said: “When I first launched Freedom to Feed, it came from a deeply personal space from feeling vulnerable, judged, and isolated during what should have been the most natural and empowering time of my life. Over the years, I’ve realised how many women have felt the same, and how powerful it can be when we come together to share our stories. This year, I want to make the conversation even louder, even more honest. Because no woman should be made to feel ashamed for simply feeding her child. This is about choice, dignity, and respect and it’s time we all stood up for that.”