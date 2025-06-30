Neha Dhupia relives childhood memories as she takes a train journey from Mumbai to Surat

Mumbai, June 30 Actress Neha Dhupia decided to relive her childhood memories as she embarked on a train journey from Mumbai to Surat.

Neha used the stories section of her Instagram handle to drop a couple of glimpses from her primary journey in the Vande Bharat Express.

We could also see her complete journey on Dhupia's official YouTube channel.

The video opened with Dhupia boarding the train with full enthusiasm.

Recalling her younger days when she used to travel on the train with her parents. She said, “As a child, I would travel with my mom and dad by train... and today, I feel exactly the same. This ride brought back so many beautiful memories."

Dhupia's clip also incorporated a couple of mesmerizing views from her train journey including the crisp morning light, and the sunrise peeking through the windows. She was also seen enjoying warm chai with the humming of the train.

"It was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. The service was great, the journey was smooth, and I got to meet some lovely people along the way,” Dhupia shared reflecting on her journey.

On International Yoga Day on June 21, Dupia shared how yoga has contributed to changing her world.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gamut of pictures performing multiple yoga positions such as the Kakasana, Vrksasana, a headstand, a handstand, and the Kapotasana. During her workout session, Dhupia was accompanied by her daughter Mehr, whom she described to be her world.

“I do yoga with my world … also #yoga changed my world …. Wishing everyone health happiness n peace on #internationaldayofyoga," Dhupia wrote in the caption.

“Also this is just the most beautiful coincidence … happy birthday to my #yoga guru @rohitflowyoga … thank you for sharing your practise with me sir," she added.

