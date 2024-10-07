Neha Dhupia Returns as Roadies Mentor: Actress Joins Rannvijay Singha For An Epic Return On India's Most Popular Reality Show



In response to overwhelming fan demand, actress Neha Dhupia is making her much-anticipated return as a mentor on Roadies, India’s most popular and first reality show. Known for her bold, no-nonsense approach, Neha will once again bring her cut-throat decisions and sharp commentary to the competition, joining the original mentor, Rannvijay Singha. Following the recent announcement of Rannvijay’s return, fans across the nation rallied to bring Neha back, and the Roadies team listened.

With Neha and Rannvijay together, the upcoming season promises to deliver a thrilling experience for audiences, filled with drama, fierce competition, and mentorship like never before." We’ve seen an outpouring of love and support from the fans, and we couldn’t ignore their voices. Neha has been an integral part of the Roadies journey, and her return is set to shake things up in the best way possible," said a source for the show.

The source further continued, "Neha Dhupia, who became synonymous with her fiery leadership style on Roadies, is excited to return to Roadies and rejoin the family. The energy, the passion, and the journey that we all experience together on this show is unmatched, and I can't wait to see what this season holds.”With Neha Dhupia back in the mentor’s seat, fans can expect a season packed with tough challenges, hard-hitting advice, and unforgettable moments.

