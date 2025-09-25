Neha Dhupia shares fond memories of her kids with late father-in-Law Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai, Sep 25 On the birth anniversary of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Neha Dhupia shared heartwarming memories of her children with their late grandfather, celebrating his enduring legacy and the special bond he shared with the family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Singh Is Kinng’ actress posted a series of images capturing Bishan Singh Bedi’s cherished moments with his son Angad Bedi, Neha, and their grandchildren. The first image shows the late cricket legend sitting with his wife, while another captures him in a park with Neha and his grandchildren. The third image features the entire family posing together, with Bishan enjoying a glass of lassi.

For the caption, Neha simply wrote, “In our hearts forever… #happybirthdaydad …. #bishansinghbedi.”

Angad Bedi also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi, on his birth anniversary. To mark the occasion, he shared a series of throwback images on Instagram, celebrating his father’s remarkable legacy and the special bond they shared. The pictures included moments of Bishan Singh Bedi on the cricket field—one showing him gazing at the field with a ball in hand, another capturing him mid-bowl.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor also shared personal snapshots, including one with the father-son duo sitting together and another from his own wedding. Accompanying the images, Angad wrote, “Happy birthday pitaji!! May you always be tossing it up!! 25th Sept 1946..”

Bishan Singh Bedi, widely celebrated as one of cricket’s finest spin bowlers, represented India in Test cricket from 1966 to 1979. As a vital part of the legendary Indian spin quartet, he also captained the national team in 22 Test matches. Throughout his illustrious career, Bedi played 67 Tests and took 266 wickets.

The cricketing legend breathed his last on October 23, 2023, after struggling with age-related health issues and undergoing several surgeries in the years prior.

