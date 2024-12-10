Neha Dhupia, Sonu Sood, and Saiyami Kher Join Forces to Raise Menstrual Health Awareness in Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed a unique convergence of fitness and social advocacy as Neha Dhupia initiated a step towards Creating awareness with fellow celebrities Saiyami Kher, Sonu Sood, and Siddharth Nigam for the GoFlo Run, a marathon aimed at raising awareness about menstrual health. Known for her unwavering commitment to wellness and fitness, Neha Dhupia lent her voice to a cause that often goes unspoken but remains critical.

The marathon saw enthusiastic participation from Saiyami Kher, an accomplished athlete herself, who stood alongside Neha Dhupia in advocating for this essential issue. The initiative emphasized the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and promoting open conversations about menstrual health.

Speaking about her involvement, Neha Dhupia shared "As a mother, a fitness enthusiast, and someone who believes in the power of awareness, I feel it’s imperative that we address issues like menstrual health with the seriousness they deserve. Joining the GoFlo Run was not just about running for a cause; it was about starting conversations that matter. It is a run that empowers women to prioritise their, to work on their fitness, break the silence around Menstrual wellness and come together as a community one step at a time. Menstrual health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and yet, it’s shrouded in myths and taboos. It’s time we normalize these discussions, ensuring every woman has access to the care and understanding she deserves. I’m proud to join hands with incredible individuals like Saiyami, Sonu, and Siddharth to champion this cause and bring about meaningful change.”