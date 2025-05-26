Neha Dhupia to star in Shashank Khaitan’s OTT debut show ‘Single Papa’

Mumbai, May 26 Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia will be seen in the upcoming show “Single Papa”, which marks the OTT debut of filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

A source close to the production revealed, “Neha Dhupia has joined to play one of the key leading parts in the show. The show is titled Single Papa, the shoot is currently in its final phase. This is Shashank’s first ever OTT project and is said to be a slice of life family entertainer”.

The show was in the news earlier this year with Kunal Kemmu being roped in. Following the news of Kunal being part of the series, now as per sources, Neha has been roped in for the series to play a pivotal role.

The shoot of the series is currently underway.

On the work front, Neha is currently seen as a gang leader in the latest season of ‘MTV Roadies,’ titled ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross,’ which is hosted by Rannvijay Singha. On the big screen, Neha was last seen in the film “Bad Newz,” which also starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.

Talking about ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, the film is set to release on September 12. Shashank Khaitan who is also known for helming ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their last movie ‘Bawaal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

