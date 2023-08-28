Neha Dhupia turns a year older, shares photos from birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : As actor Neha Dhupia turned a year older on Sunday, the actor shared a glimpse from the birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Neha thanked people for the birthday love and treated them with amazing pictures with family.

In the pictures, Neha celebrated her birthday with her loved ones, who made sure to make her feel extra special on her special day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwfDNLaSM3B/?

Neha enjoying pool time with her kids- Mehr and Guriq.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love …. Itna zyaada pyar diya ki dil aur bhi bada ho gaya … best birthday wish. Cherished every bit of my day and enjoyed the joy n beauty of doing absolutely nothing…. Spent the day with family and Our planner for the day @angadbedi sprung many pleasant surprises and followed the #lowkey theme to the tee … we are cake, yes lots of it … bus aaj se phir diet shuru !!!”

On Sunday, Angad Bedi took to Insta and dropped an adorable video of him wishing Neha a very happy birthday.

The video shows Neha kissing and hugging both the children Mehr and Guriq, while Angad is singing the happy birthday song.

"Happy birthday to the best friend..girlfriend...Wifey..mommy!!! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter... we love you...you make it all worth it!! From Mehr... Guriq...and Papa. @nehadhupia," Angad captioned the post.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor