Neha Dhupia wishes Happy Birthday to 'my ma, my pyaar, my world'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actress Neha Dhupia used social media to wish her mother on her birthday on Friday.

The 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' actress took to her official Instagram handle and treated her InstaFam with some candid photographs with her mom. These pics include their time together during various family vacations over the years.

Neha captioned the post, "#happybirthday my ma , my pyaar (red heart emoji) my world (World emoji) @babsdhupia (sic)"

On Friday, marking the birth anniversary of her father-in-law, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Neha posted a couple of heartwarming memories of her children - Mehr and Guriq with their late grandfather.

She took to her official Instagram account and shared a string of stills of some of Bishan Singh Bedi’s cherished moments with his son Angad Bedi, Neha, and their grandchildren. The prime image of the post showed the late cricket legend sitting with his better half. This is followed by a photo of him in a park with Neha and his grandchildren. We could also see a snap of the entire family posing together, with Bishan enjoying a glass of lassi.

“In our hearts forever… #happybirthdaydad …. #bishansinghbedi," Neha captioned the post.

In addition to this, Angad also paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father on his birth anniversary. Commemorating the special occasion, the 'Pink' actor posted a series of throwback pics on social media, celebrating the special bond between the father and son duo.

The pictures captured some precious moments of Bishan Singh Bedi on the cricket field. One of the stills had him gazing at the field with a ball in hand, while the other showed him mid-bowl.

The post further included a photo of the father-son duo sitting together, while the other was from Angad and Neha's wedding.

“Happy birthday pitaji!! May you always be tossing it up!! 25th Sept 1946..(sic)," he captioned the post.

