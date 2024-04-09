Neha Joshi, Ashutosh Kulkarni visit Ram Mandir: 'Eyes were filled with tears of joy'

Mumbai, April 9 To witness the splendour of Ram Mandir and the city’s preparations for the Ram Navami celebrations, the lead actors of the show 'Atal', Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni, made their first-ever visit to Ayodhya.

The actors reflected on their spiritual journey and sought blessings from Ram Lalla before the celebrations.

Sharing her excitement and experience, Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee, said: "As a devotee of Lord Ram, the chance to visit the city and the temple was nothing short of a dream come true. Standing before the divine idol of Ram Lalla was an experience that I will never forget. I was awestruck and emotional. My eyes were filled with tears of joy as I saw the divine face of Ram Lalla."

Neha expressed that she felt a profound sense of peace and tranquility when she offered prayers before Ram Lalla.

"I offered prayers for the continued success of our show, as well as for the well-being of my loved ones," she added.

Sharing his experience on his first-ever visit to the Ram Mandir, Ashutosh, who plays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, expressed: "It was truly an awe-inspiring and surreal experience. The intricate architecture of temples has always amazed me, and the Ram Mandir was no exception. Stepping into the temple's corridors, I was struck by a deep sense of devotion, heightened by the beautiful chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ that echoed around me."

"As I approached the sanctum sanctorum, the sight of the divine idol of Ram Lalla, symbolising the eternal cosmic light of Lord Rama, filled me with awe. The rhythmic recital of prayers and the aromatic fragrance of incense added to the sacred ambience, deepening my connection with the divine," he said.

Ashutosh added: "On my way back from the temple, I picked up the souvenirs and prasad for my family and friends."

'Atal' airs every Monday to Friday at 8 p.m. on &TV.

