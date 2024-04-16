Neha Joshi recollects how her grandma would recite passages from Ramayana on Ram Navami

Mumbai, April 16 Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Navami, actress Neha Joshi reminisced about her childhood memories and shared how her grandmother used to recite the Ramayana.

Lord Ram's birth occurs on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Preceding Ram Navami, devotees dedicate nine days to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri, culminating in the celebration of Lord Ram's birth on the ninth day.

Talking about the celebrations, Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in 'Atal', shared: "Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm, reflecting the deep reverence for Lord Ram. During my childhood, I fondly remember staying up all night to attend the nearby temple, where celebrations would be in full swing. During the nine days of Navratri, I visit the temple and seek Maa Durga's blessings."

"The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is Ram Navami, celebrated as Lord Ram’s birthday. My grandmother recited the Ramayana, the epic story of Lord Ram's life and adventures. This tradition helps pass down the cultural and spiritual significance of Ram Navami to younger generations," she said.

"Ram Navami is a joyous occasion that brings communities together in worship, reflection, and celebration of the virtues embodied by Lord Ram. It serves as a reminder of Lord Ram's eternal values of righteousness, compassion, and devotion, inspiring devotees to lead a life of dharma (righteousness) and service to others," she added.

'Atal' airs at 8 p.m. on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor