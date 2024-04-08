Neha Joshi's brother also aspired to become an actor; she offered him financial help

Mumbai, April 8 Actress Neha Joshi has expressed gratitude to her brother for illuminating his life's path, saying how throughout their growing years, he urged her to pursue excellence and reject mediocrity.

Ahead of the 'National Siblings Day', Neha, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in 'Atal' said: "My older brother has always transcended the typical sibling dynamic. He's been my guardian and closest confidant throughout our upbringing, even though we had the usual sibling antics like squabbles, teasing, and occasional irritation. Despite that, we consistently stood by each other. His influence on my life surpassed mere siblinghood. He became my rock, shaping my values and ambitions."

"Throughout our growing years, he provided unwavering motivation, urging me to pursue excellence and reject mediocrity. His steadfast belief in my capabilities made him an exemplar in my eyes. He shared my aspiration to become an actor, offering financial assistance when I moved to Mumbai. His unwavering belief inspired me, emphasising that failure is only a stepping stone to success," shared Neha.

The 'Drishyam 2' fame actress added: "On this Sibling Day, I express gratitude to my brother for illuminating my life's path. His love, guidance, and unwavering faith in me have profoundly shaped my essence. May our bond continue to thrive, a lasting testament to the strength of siblinghood and the beauty of shared affection."

'Atal' airs at 8 pm on &TV.

