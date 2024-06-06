Neha Kakkar declares 'Superstar Singer 3' contestants to be 'mini versions' of Shreya, Arijit

Mumbai, June 6 The super judge of 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar called contestants Devansriya K and Atharv Bakshi, the 'mini versions' of singers Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, as they performed a heartwarming duet of the song 'Tum Kya Mile'.

The new episode titled 'Musical Game Night' featured a unique twist wherein the teams of contestants and captains are swapped, introducing a fresh dynamic to the competition as they perform together.

The 13-year-old Devansriya from Kozhikode, Kerala, and 12- year- old Atharv captivated audiences with their rendition of the track 'Tum Kya Mile’, from the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The original track, which is sung by Arijit and Shreya, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is directed by Karan Johar.

Their rendition earned them both a standing ovation from singer Neha Kakkar, as well as the team captains.

Speaking about the performance, Neha said: "When I heard that Devansriya and Atharv were going to sing together, I was excited to see these fine singers together. Today, after hearing them, I felt like mini versions of Shreya and Arijit were singing. It was an amazing performance, full of love, emotion, and incredible singing. God bless you all."

Captain Pawandeep Rajan added: "It was an outstanding performance. I call Atharv the perfect 'AB' because he strives for perfection, and I feel so proud that you’re from my team. Atharv, you sang beautifully, and Devi, the way you delivered the composition was perfect. Great work, Arunita."

The episode also witnessed the captains, host Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Neha engaging in a fun-filled game of ‘guess the song basis the props shown’, making for a fun, light-hearted episode.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor