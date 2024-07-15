Neha Kakkar joins Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Neha Kakkar, the voice behind countless hits, has joined Karan Johar's talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Karan welcomed Neha to his talent management agency.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Neha, the filmmaker wrote, "We are so THRILLED to have @nehakakkar joining our DCA music family! I have known Neha for years and she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to talent & hard work in the field of music. To many many many paths to be carved ahead, blazing with power, love & music!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is making headlines for his recently released action-thriller 'Kill'.

'Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

The film's cast, led by Lakshya and supported by Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, has garnered praise for their performances, especially in the film's adrenaline-pumping action sequences set against the backdrop of a tense train journey.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by prominent Indian filmmakers, including Karan Johar, the Hindi-language original hit theatres on July 5, 2024.

Apart from this, Karan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film 'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

