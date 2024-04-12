Neha Kakkar lauds 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant's graceful rendition of 'Bulleya'

Mumbai, April 12 The super judge of kids’ singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar, has lauded the rendition of 'Bulleya' by Khushi Nagar, saying how she delivered it flawlessly.

This Saturday, the show brings forth an enthralling 'Captain Challenge'. The challenge will witness the young contestants deliver on the tasks given by the captains.

If they are unsuccessful at completing the task at hand, then the contestant’s captain will face a fun punishment.

Contestant Khushi, who is known for performing ghazals, will be challenged by captain Mohd Danish to showcase her versatility and perform a rock song instead.

Taking the challenge head-on, the 14-year-old from Soron, Uttar Pradesh, along with her captain Salman Ali, amazed everyone with their rendition of the song 'Bulleya' from the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Mesmerised by the performance, Neha said: "I was absolutely thrilled with this performance because both my favourites were performing together. Salman, this is truly your forte. The song's high pitch and spiritual essence make it a perfect fit for you."

"It's an incredible track with that soulful Sufi touch, and you absolutely nailed it, rocking the audience with your rendition. You played it beautifully and tackled the challenge with extreme focus. While it's a tough song for Khushi, she handled it gracefully," she shared.

Neha added: "In India, we have a variety of voices, especially among females, and this song demands a bold presentation, which Khushi delivered flawlessly."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

