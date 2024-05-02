Neha Kakkar remembers her grandmother and the tough times she endured

Mumbai, May 2 Singer Neha Kakkar got emotional and remembered her grandmother, sharing how they have endured tough times, and wished she could have shown them better days.

The upcoming episode of the kids singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 3' is titled as 'Summer Holiday Special'. The contestants, captains and super judge Neha will be sharing special stories about their most cherished memories of the summer holidays.

Recalling an anecdote about her grandmother, Neha said: "You know, everyone talks about grandmothers, but I lost mine when I was young. They endured tough times, and I have always wished that I could have shown them better days. Success is important, but nothing compares to the love and care the family needs."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

