Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's new track 'Gaadi Kaali' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday announced her new song 'Gaadi Kaali' with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Taking to Instagram, YRF Studios shared the first poster of the song which they captioned, "#GaadiKaali 10th October 2023. Save the date!"

In the poster, Neha could be seen donning a blue shimmery thigh-high slit dress, whereas Rohan is seen sitting on a chair wearing a purple outfit.

Soon after the poster was out, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Nehupreet forever!!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Looking dammnn gorgeous."

The full song will be out on October 10 on YRF YouTube channel.

Neha and Rohan have previously worked together on various songs like 'Dil Bechara', 'Nehu Da Vyah', 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa', 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', 'Baarish Mein Tum', and 'La La La' among others.

Indian singer Neha Kakkar is known for her distinctive voice and is one of the most popular singers in the B-Town. She has lent her voice in a number of Bollywood and Punjabi films as well as music videos.

Neha and Rohan's last song, the romantic track 'Dil Bechara' which was released on the T-series YouTube channel received a good response from the audience.

