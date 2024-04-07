Neha Kakkar teams up with mother of 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant for fun reel on 'Garmi'

Mumbai, April 7 The mother of 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Kshitij Saxena has made a fun reel with the super judge of the kids’ singing reality show -- Neha Kakkar, on the song 'Garmi'.

In the show, Kshitij's mother Gudiya Saxena from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh has become quite the talk of the town owing to her fun nature.

While Kshitij mesmerised everyone with his duet performance on the songs 'Waada Raha Sanam' and 'Suraj Hua Maddham', his mother left no stone unturned to impress one and all as well.

As the episode unfolds, Gudiya excitedly approaches Neha with a unique request that is to create a fun reel together.

And, fulfilling this request, with the help of host Haarsh Limbachiyaa, they both collaborated on a reel on the song 'Garmi', leaving everyone amazed with their stunning performance.

The song is sung by Neha and Badshah, featuring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

