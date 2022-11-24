Neha Marda announces pregnancy, shares a picture with her husband
By IANS | Published: November 24, 2022 02:57 PM 2022-11-24T14:57:06+5:30 2022-11-24T15:00:17+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 24 'Doli Armaano Ki' actress Neha Marda has announced her pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her husband Ayushman Agarwal. In the picture she can be seen wearing a red dress and showing her baby bump while her husband opted for a black suit with white shirt.
Neha wrote in the caption sharing the happiness with her fans and friends and expressing her gratitude to the Almighty: "Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam..Finally God has arrived in me..Baby coming soon"
Post her comment many of her fans and friends congratulated her. Actor Vibhav Roy mentioned: "Congratulations"
'Ishqbaaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh wrote: "Sooooo happy for u guys"
Rashami Desai, Ashi Singh, Jayati Bhatia and others also congratulated them.
Neha got married to Patna-based businessman Ayushman in 2012.
The actress is known for her roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti', 'Doli Armaano Ki', among others.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor