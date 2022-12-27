Neha Mehta on Tunisha Sharma death: ‘I was reminded of Pratyusha Banerjee’

Actress Tunisha Sharma known for shows and films like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Fitoor and Dabangg 3, the actress died by suicide and now Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta has spoken up about her. Talking to Telly Talk, Neha said, “I was reminded of the Balika Vadhu girl - Pratyusha Banerjee Just days before her death, she came to my sets and had asked for a hug. I even met Tunisha two months ago at a clinic and she told me she was my fan and I could only say that I am her fan as well. I have no clue what happened, she was wonderful.” Pratyusha Banerjee died of an apparent suicide in 2016, at the age of 24.

Neha also talked about the importance of parents' support and said, “All of us have to bear with life's struggles, but let us all shine in brightest colours. I am here with the blessings of my parents, so stay connected with your family, stay rooted. Do not rush in life. Success is within, not without.” She also talked about the importance of paying attention to our close ones and asked ‘where were we? We, who meet in coffee shops and cannot see through the eyes?'Tunisha first made her onscreen appearance with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. Since then, she has worked in many TV shows including Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.