Neha Sharma reveals her morning struggles with her sister

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actress Neha Sharma took to her social media and shared glimpses of her morning struggle. She shared multiple pictures and videos via her Instagram story and tagged her sister Aisha Sharma.

Neha shared a story while she was filling her cup of coffee. Alongside she added a caption that read, "Struggling to wake up today for our tennis lesson... @aishasharma25. let's go…"

She continued to share more glimpses related to her activity and captured their preparations for the morning tennis class. Also, she added a video of the tennis field, where Aisha is seen practicing her swings. She captioned it with the text “A good sweat is always great." You go girl, @aishasharma.”

Neha Sharma made her debut with the Telugu film “Chirutha” in 2007 and her Hindi movie debut with ‘Crook’ in 2010. There are many other popular films through which she has been recognized, including Raghu Romeo, Teri Meri Kahaani, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Gutur Gu, Youngistaan, Kya Super Kool Hain Hum, The Zoya Factor, and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Additionally, Neha entered the web series space with her role as advocate Niharika Singh in ‘Illegal’ (2020). Her song "Suno Na Sangamarmar Ki Deewarein" from the film 'Youngistaan' was a big hit. Neha Sharma is quite active on social media and keeps sharing updates from her daily life.

Apart from acting, she also launched her clothing brand called “Neha Sharma Label,” which sells exquisite clothes. She also opened a restaurant in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj known as “Call Me Ten," which is a Japanese restaurant.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are sisters. Talking about Aisha, her first appearance was with Ayushman Khurana in the music video for ‘Ik Vaari’, and then her first debut in a Hindi film with 'Satyamev Jayate,' opposite John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in 2018.

