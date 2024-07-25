Neha Sharma takes “mandatory tuk tuk ride” in Bangkok, then heads back to gym

Mumbai, July 25 Bollywood actress Neha Sharma is a travel freak and shares her pictures and videos with her fans whenever she sets out to explore the world. This time, the actress shared snippets from her vacation in Thailand.

Taking to the Stories section of Instagram, Neha shared a video of herself riding the famous ‘tuk tuk’ in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. Sharing the snippet accompanied with an auto and white heart emoji, she wrote: “The mandatory tuk tuk ride... don’t know how to keep the hair in place though… #bangkokdiaries.”

She added the song ‘Be Mine’ by Shubh to her video. Also sharing pictures of two coconuts in her Instagram stories, she captioned it: “Consuming as much as I possibly can on the last day here… #Thailand.”

Later, she shared an image of scrumptious-looking food, decorated with flowers. With a white heart emoji, she wrote: “When dinner was too pretty to consume.”

Following the holiday spree, Neha shared a snap of the gym and wrote: “Back to it after three days.”

On the work front, Neha is currently essaying the role of Farah in the new crime thriller '36 Days'. Set against the backdrop of a serene suburban housing estate in Goa, the thriller takes viewers through a complex maze of lies, deceit, romance, and intrigue, as a mysterious woman shakes up the neighborhood after entering the scene.

Neha has been a part of movies like ‘Crook’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. '36 Days’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

