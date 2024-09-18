Neha Sharma’s ‘island dream’ is all about ‘bikes, besties and breathtaking views’

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actress Neha Sharma is currently enjoying her “island dream” in Thailand with sister Aisha and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

Neha took to Instagram to share pictures, where she and her sister Aisha are posing with their bicycles. Neha is seen wearing a black monokini paired with a sheer white sarong. Her sister wore a monochrome bikini with printed sarong. She completed her look with a hat.

In the image, the two are seen smiling at the camera. The actress also shared glimpses of what she ate, coffee and a photograph of her doing aerial yoga.

“Bikes, besties, and breathtaking views—living the island dream. #nofilterneeded #nofilter @aishasharma25 #thailand,” she wrote as the caption.

On September 17, Neha hilariously revealed that a plate full of delicious prawns disappeared even before she had a chance to dig in.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neha wrote: "Ready for dinner." But the fun didn’t stop there. In her next post, she shared a plate of cucumbers, onions, and sauce--minus the star ingredient, prawns.

She quipped: "Where are the prawns Aisha Sharma... it's gone before I even started."

The fun continued as Neha shared another photo, this time featuring herself sipping on a drink.

She wrote: "Time to call it a night...coz there is a 7am yoga class we can't miss." It’s clear that even while enjoying the tropical paradise, Neha is keeping her wellness routine in check.

On the work front, Neha made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha's Hindi film debut came in 2010 with 'Crook'. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum’, 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story', ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Youngistaan’, ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Tanhaji’, 'Mubarakan', 'Aafat-E-Ishq', and ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series ‘Illegal’. She was last seen in a cameo role in the movie 'Bad Newz'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor